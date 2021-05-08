1,163 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $460.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.10.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

