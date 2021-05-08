102,047 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.35 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

