$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $2.16. Camping World posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

CWH traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock worth $61,933,661. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

