$1.16 EPS Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Truist Financial reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 3,926,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,201. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 167,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

