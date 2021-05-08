$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $651.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.24. 851,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $225.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

