-$1.00 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258 in the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

