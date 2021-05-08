0xcert Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $50,178.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.78 or 0.00794643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00104165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,639.30 or 0.09559317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00044452 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.