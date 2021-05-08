$0.81 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,654. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

