$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.71. Matador Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTDR opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

