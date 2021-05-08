-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10.

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,303,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 732,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

DYN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 117,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

