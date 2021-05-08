-$0.52 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 2,937,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

