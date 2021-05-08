$0.32 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,992 shares of company stock worth $10,596,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

