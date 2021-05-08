$0.30 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

