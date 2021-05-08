$0.25 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,096. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,114 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.