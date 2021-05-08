-$0.21 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Pegasystems reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

