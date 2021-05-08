-$0.12 EPS Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.08). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 767,763 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $352.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

