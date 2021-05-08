$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:MAX traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,986. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,212,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.