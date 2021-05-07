Zynga Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 64,149 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the typical volume of 3,605 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,769.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

