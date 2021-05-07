Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $173.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

