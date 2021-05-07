Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Shares of ZBH opened at $173.23 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

