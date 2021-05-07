Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.56% of Zillow Group worth $797,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 36,987.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.37. The company had a trading volume of 91,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,907. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $477,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,050.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

