Zilla Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $534,764.47 and $21,451.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

