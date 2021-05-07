Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Kadant worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

NYSE KAI traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.67.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.