Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.34. 38,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

