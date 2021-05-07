Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,349 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

