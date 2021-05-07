Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,130 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

