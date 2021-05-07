Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.98. 26,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $215.75. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

