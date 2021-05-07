Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) vs. Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) Critical Analysis

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Debenhams and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Debenhams and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S $6.20 million 188.24 -$85.67 million N/A N/A

Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Debenhams.

Volatility and Risk

Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S -296.37% -57.25% -45.40%

Summary

Debenhams beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes Dasiglucagon single use syringe or autoinjector that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas has completed Phase II clinical trials for automated diabetes management; Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism and in Phase II clinical trials for post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

