Zalando’s (ZLDSF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ZLDSF remained flat at $$109.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. Zalando has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $120.00.
About Zalando
Read More: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.