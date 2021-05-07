Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

ZAL traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during trading on Thursday, hitting €85.00 ($100.00). 857,746 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €87.19 and its 200 day moving average is €88.05. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

