Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to “Buy”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.