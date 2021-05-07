Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Hold

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after acquiring an additional 487,737 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 58,025 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

