Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 13,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,184. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

