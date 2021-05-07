Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $147.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a one year low of $107.88 and a one year high of $152.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.701 dividend. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

