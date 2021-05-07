Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Buy

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 217,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

