Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,750 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

