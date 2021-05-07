Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

