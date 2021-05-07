Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to Buy

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 107,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 91,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.