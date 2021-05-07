Zacks Investment Research Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

