Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Sell

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 202.55 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

