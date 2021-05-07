Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of PEGA traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.05. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.04. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

