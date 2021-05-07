Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Hold

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $48.58 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $15,701,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 13.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $11,049,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

