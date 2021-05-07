Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE NGG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. 9,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,933. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Grid (NGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.