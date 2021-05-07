Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. 28,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

