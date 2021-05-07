Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,770. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,630 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Insmed by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after buying an additional 984,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $27,515,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 673.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 762,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 663,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,731,000 after acquiring an additional 657,075 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

