Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Sell

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.