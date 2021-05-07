Zacks Investment Research Lowers Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $209.57 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

