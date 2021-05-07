Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $12.56.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

