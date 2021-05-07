Zacks Investment Research Lowers ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) to Hold

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $380.31 million, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.