Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $108.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63. The Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

